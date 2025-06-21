Meet Faridabad's Farmer Who Is Reaping Good Profits From Fish Farming

Faridabad: Dharamveer Saini, a resident of Fatehpur Billoch village of Faridabad, used to do conventional farming several years ago. He used to grow paddy, wheat and vegetables. Despite his efforts, he was not making a profit and thought of giving up agriculture like many other people in his village. While his villagers abandoned agriculture and migrated to cities in search of work, he stayed and chose fish farming. Dharamveer is now reaping good profits.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dharamveer said, "Earlier, I used to do traditional farming. I used to grow paddy, wheat and vegetables. But I was not able to recover even the investment. It was also a lot of hard work. I used to sit in the market all day, but there was no one to buy my vegetables. A friend advised me to try fish farming.”

Dharamveer Saini got a pond built in his vacant agricultural land. “I ordered fish seeds from Indore and started fish farming three years ago,” he said.

Explaining about his income, Saini said, "Right now I am earning Rs one lakh a month from fish farming. My whole family is now engaged in this fish farming. This is a good business because it does not require much hard work. I like feeding the fish and taking care of them. Now I do not have to sit with vegetables in the market like before. Now, when I go to the market with fish, my truck full of fish gets sold within 10 minutes.”

He buys small fish and grows them in the pond for seven months until each fish becomes about 1 kg in weight. He then sells them in the market.

Saini added, "There are many varieties of fish. I grow Pangas (Pangasius) variety, which is in great demand in the market. Today, my financial condition has also improved. I suggest other farmers in losses to adopt this business.”