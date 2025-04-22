Meet Amit Kumar Gupta, The Sarkari Babu, Who Got Transferred For 14 times in 15 years

Lucknow: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government ordered the transfer of 33 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Monday night.

Amit Kumar Gupta, an IAS officer who was the district magistrate for a record 14 times, is among those who have been transferred. By virtue of this, his name was recorded in the Limca Book of National Records.

Gupta, currently posted as principal secretary of Stamp and Registration, has been given the additional responsibility of Transport Department.

A native of Gwalior, Gupta became an IAS officer in 2000. He has graduated in Electronics and Communication as well as post graduation in Public Affairs. He was first posted as the assistant magistrate/assistant collector of Meerut. After this, he became the joint magistrate of Agra.

Amit Gupta was first posted as district magistrate of Hamirpur in 2005. His tenure in Lalitpur spanned just eight days, which was his shortest tenure. His longest tenure was in Badaun for two and a quarter years.

In 15 years of field service, Gupta was transferred 14 times. In 2015, his name was registered in the Limca Book of National Records. Not only this, Amit Gupta had also been commissioner of five divisions. He became secretary of Technical Education, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Medical Education. He also worked as special secretary to the Chief Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

After the end of the tenure, he was again posted as principal secretary. Now, the state government has entrusted him with the responsibility of principal secretary of Uttar Pradesh Transport Department and chairman of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation besides his current post.

Gupta has been posted as Chief Development Officer in Agra, District Magistrate Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Kannauj, Jalaun, Firozabad, Pratapgarh, Maharajganj, Etawah, Badaun, Pilibhit, Bijnor, Shravasti, Lakhimpur Kheri and Rae Bareli.