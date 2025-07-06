Meerut: Solid waste management is a huge challenge confronting human settlements but Mohiuddinpur village in Meerut has found a solution to this problem. The panchayat here has set an example for others to emulate by not only disposing off the waste to generate power but also earning revenue in the process. The village is earning an annual revenue of Rs 10 lakh which is an example in resource generation.

The village has around 1200 residences that also house some tenants. The population here is around 12,000. The interesting aspect is the blueprint prepared by the panchayat that ensures effective waste collection from every house. This waste is then segregated with the help of a self-help group (SHG) and a part of it is utilized to make electricity by a firm.

Women workers segregate waste collected in Mohiuddinpur (ETV Bharat)

In order to generate income through the waste collection, a sum of Rs 60 is collected from every household in the village while Rs 120 is collected from the shopkeepers. The village has been divided into four zones for waste collection and four vehicles have been deployed to collect the waste that is transported to a segregation point where women segregate the waste. A part of this waste is handed over for the power generation while another part is sold to the junk dealers at a reasonable price. The panchayat earns a reasonable sum from this exercise. Its income has been to the tune of Rs 15 lakh in the last year and a half.

Mohiuddinpur’s Pradhan Vimla Devi said that the effort has got support from every quarter. “That is why we have seen a big change here,” she said.

Panchayat Secretary Manoj Sharma related that every house has been provided with two dustbins for wet and dry waste. “The purpose is to ensure public health and village cleanliness,” he said.

Meerut’s Mohiuddinpur Village Sets An Example In Waste Management (ETV Bharat)

He related that the effort of this village has been recognized at the state level and the village has been honoured for making the beginning in waste disposal on this scale and becoming the first village in doing so.

Pradhan’s representative Vijay Namdev revealed that the waste was used to increase the income of the women involved in segregating it.

Mohiuddinpur Panchayat office (ETV Bharat)

“The waste comprises 17 different articles including bottles, cardboard and polythene that are segregated to be sold besides the waste sold for power generation,” he said.

He related that the payment for waste collection is taken from every household regularly. The exercise of waste collection was started in 2022 and it has been a successful effort that has generated employment for 10 persons including vehicle drivers and two supervisors besides the women involved in segregation.

Woman from an SHG near waste collection vehicle (ETV Bharat)

Former District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) Renu Srivastava related that the experiment became a success because of motivation at various levels including Panchayati Raj Department, Panchayat members, and the Pradhan.

Namdev added, “It was not easy to execute the plan initially but it took off when the people understood and the face of the village underwent a sea change. We are even able to save money after paying the salaries.”

The result can be seen in the village having a plush office where the Panchayat functionaries sit. The village has been earning revenue that is being used for its development.