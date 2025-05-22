Meerut's Priyanshi To Join IAF After Securing 2nd Rank In All India Agniveer Exam

Meerut: ‘Mhari choriyan ke chhoron se kam hain’ (Are our daughters any less than sons?). This famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie ‘Dangal’ stands correct for Priyanshi Tomar of Meerut who has attained second rank in the all India qualifier for Agniveer enrolment in the military services. A resident of Kaithwada village, Priyanshi had appeared for the exam in November last year with the prime motive of serving the country.

In a chat with ETV Bharat Priyanshi related that her grandfather was in the Army and he was her role model. “Whenever he used to relate his experiences I used to tell him that I too will wear a military uniform one day,” she said while disclosing that she chose to be a part of the Indian Air Force because of her height.

Priyanshi had lost her father when she was in school. She had also lost her grandfather. Her mother and grandmother supported her throughout when she ventured on the path to realize her dream.

She became a part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as a schoolgirl and while pursuing her graduation she had earned a ‘C’ certificate. “I was confident that I would be selected when I applied for Agniveer recruitment. The way my family had supported me I was sure of getting at least one opportunity but I was not sure of the good rank that I have got. Everybody in my family is very happy,” she said.

She is very proud of the fact that she is the only girl in the entire area who will be a part of the Indian Air Force. Her advice to the peers is to work hard to fulfill their dreams. “If you work hard and maintain discipline you will definitely succeed one day,” she said.

Priyanshi used to dedicate five to six hours for self study besides enrolling for internet classes while she was preparing for her exam. She is looking forward to overcome the future challenges with dedication and hard work. Her training will start soon.

She believes that the Agniveer scheme is an opportunity for the youth to change their future. “There is nothing better than getting an opportunity to serve your country,” she said.

Replying to a query around doubts raised about the Agniveer scheme she said that it is a matter of pride if one gets to serve the country for even four years. Besides there is always a 25% quota available for permanent recruitment and one can make a place in it through hard work.

Priyanshi has two brothers Nitesh and Prince who also want to join the forces. The younger one Nitesh is preparing for his National Defence Academy (NDA) exam. She said, “There is no substitute for hard work. Everyone has to face challenges and at times failure also, especially when you are a girl. But hard work never goes waste. Keep chasing your dreams with dedication.”

She has dedicated her achievement to her family and teachers who have supported her throughout her journey.