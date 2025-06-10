Meerut Youth Who Went To Cambodia For Job Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

Meerut: A 20-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district died under suspicious circumstances in Cambodia, where he was working for the last eight months. Upon information, his family members went to Cambodia and brought back the body to their village.

Tanishq (20), a resident of Karnawal village in Sarurpur police station area of Meerut, died a week ago. On the night of June 2, Tanishq's health condition suddenly deteriorated and his colleagues admitted him to a nearby private hospital. Stating his condition to be critical, doctors referred him to another hospital. However, on reaching the other hospital, Tanishq was declared brought dead. After this, colleagues informed his family members about the incident.

After hearing about Tanishq's death, his family went abroad and once the post-mortem was conducted, they brought the body to their village on Monday. Tanishq was cremated late last evening.

Rajkumar, a neighbour said Tanishq was eldest among the two brothers. His father, Vipin, is a farmer. Due to the family's poor financial condition, Tanishq left his studies midway and started looking for jobs. Eight months ago, he got an offer from Cambodia and immediately went abroad. Since then, he had been working in Cambodia, the neighbour said.

District Magistrate VK Singh said the administration has offered condolences to the bereaved family. If the family needs any help from the government, then full support will be extended to them, Singh added.