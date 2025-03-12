ETV Bharat / state

NIA Team Detains Youth, Questions Him At Police Station In UP's Meerut

The youth was reportedly part of WhatsApp group created in Pakistan.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained a youth at Khiwai police station in Meerut district and interrogated him for hours over his alleged involvement in a WhatsApp group from Pakistan
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

Meerut: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained a youth at Khiwai police station in Meerut district and interrogated him for hours over his alleged involvement in a WhatsApp group from Pakistan.

The 16-year-old youth was questioned by the NIA around five months back as well. He was handed over to his family members who were issued a notice after the questioning by the agency's officers. The NIA team along with personnel of ATS reached Khiwai on Tuesday morning and detained the youth from his house. He was then taken to the local police station. The team was also on lookout for another youth but he could not be found in the village. The youths were allegedly a part of several social media groups of Pakistan.

The agency is trying to ascertain the identity of members of such groups. It is alleged that youths from Khiwai and surrounding areas are being lured to join such social media groups. As per reports, several people who were part of these groups have been involved in activities against India. The youth who was detained by the NIA team is at present not part of any such group. But it is reported, he was a part of a few groups including those created on WhatsApp. He had been under the NIA's radar.

Even as the detention and interrogation of the youth was done at a police station, the police were not given details of the operation. Reports suggest the team obtained information on other youths while questioning the 16-year-old. SP (Rural) Rakesh Mishra admitted the agency's officers questioned the teenager. "But no information on the operation was shared with the police," he said.

