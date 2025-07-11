ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Woman 'Gangraped' After Lift Offer, Alleges Similar Assault In Lucknow

Meerut: A woman from Meerut has accused three men of gangraping her after she was allegedly lured by them on the pretext of giving her a lift. The incident occurred after the woman left her house following a quarrel with her husband. The police, based on the complaint of the woman and her husband, have arrested all three accused.



According to police sources, the woman, the wife of the driver of a BJP councillor, who lives at the Lisadi Gate police station area of Meerut, left her home after a domestic dispute. Thereafter, she was approached by three youths who allegedly forced her into a house in Ujjwal Garden on the pretext of helping her. According to the woman, she was gangraped by them there.



Upon returning home, she narrated her ordeal to her husband, who immediately approached the police. According to the woman's husband, the police initially refused to take action. He then contacted the BJP councillor, who mobilised a group of party workers who marched to the Lisadi Gate police station late at night and sought justice.



BJP councillor Arun Manchal expressed his ire over the alleged inaction of the police. He said despite informing the Summer Garden outpost in charge, nothing concrete was done. He accused the official of being insensitive towards the complainant. Besides, the councillor also alleged that the officer misbehaved and showed disregard for the victim’s plight.



In the face of mounting pressure from the public and a protest led by the councillor, the police finally recorded the woman’s statement. She then led them to the house where the alleged crime occurred. The police arrested the three accused from the spot, who have been identified as Saddam, Wasim, and Shahzad. SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said, “We have arrested all the accused and assured all stakeholders that strict action will be taken following proper investigation.





Woman 'raped' again in Lucknow



The woman has also accused a man, earlier released on bail, of raping her again. The accused, identified as Anshu Maurya alias Abhay, had previously been arrested for sexually exploiting her after allegedly trapping her in a love affair.



The woman, originally from Kanpur, resides at a rented house in the Dubagga area of Lucknow. Her husband and two children live in Kanpur. She came in contact with Anshu, a resident of Maura village, about three and a half years ago.



According to her, he allegedly raped her at a hotel and extorted a sum of Rs 5.60 lakh from her over multiple instalments under the pretext of arranging his sister’s marriage.



When the victim demanded her money back, Anshu allegedly assaulted her with the help of his family members on March 16. A case was registered and the accused was arrested on April 3. He was released on bail later.



The woman approached the police once again on Thursday, alleging that Anshu had raped her after holding her hostage. A fresh FIR has been registered under serious sections including rape.



Inspector Abhinav Kumar Verma of Dubagga police station confirmed that a case has been registered and efforts are on to apprehend the accused. Sub-Inspector Kuldeep is investigating the financial aspect of the case involving the embezzlement of the said amount.