Unique Punishment: Two Quarreling Families Ordered to Sit Together in Magistrate Office

In Meerut, two families living close to each other have been quarrelling and sometimes leading to physical assaults. When the issue reached the City Magistrate, they were given a unique sentence instead of jail. Four accused belonging to both sides were ordered to come to the Magistrate's office everyday for 10 days, sit together from opening to closing hours and also bring food and eat together so that they will eventually resolve differences amicably.

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) : The Meerut City Magistrate has given a unique punishment instead of jail to four accused persons in an assault case. The four accused were given a chance to correct their mistakes and ordered to come and sit in the City Magistrate's office for 10 days from the opening hour to closing. The City Magistrate ordered them to mark their attendance in the office from Monday.

As per the case details, Abrar and Imran have been building a house in Topchiwada of Kotwali police station area. The construction material arrives two days ago. But, Javed and Ayyub, who live in the neighbourhood, along with their family members, stopped the vehicle which was loaded with material.

Abrar said that a month ago, his nephew Dilshad was attacked by Ayyub's sons Junaid and Shariq. The police had registered a case against Junaid and Shariq for committing that attack. Javed and Ayyub had pressurized the rivals for an agreement. Police took Abrar, Ayyub and Javed into custody from the spot. They were produced in the City Magistrate Court.

City Magistrate Anil Kumar said that both the parties are living close to each other. They have quarreled among themselves. In such a situation, to improve their conduct, all four have been ordered to sit together inside the City Magistrate's office every day from morning to evening. He said that sitting together will provide an opportunity to improve their behavior towards each other. Peace can be made by staying together and compromise can be reached between both the parties, he said.

The accused were also asked to bring food with them and eat it during lunch time in the magistrate's office itself. Office employees say that efforts are being made from both sides to resolve the matter amicably.

