Teenage Girl Abducted By Local Youths; Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 8, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

A 16-year-old girl was held hostage at a secluded colony in the Lohianagar area and gang-raped by three local youths, Circle Officer (CO) Kotwali Ashutosh Singh said after the survivor's family registered a case. Police is tracing the owner of the house where the crime took place and the three rapists who fled after committing the crime on Saturday.

Three youths held a teenager girl hostage in a house located near the Lohianagar Police Station and gang-raped her on Saturday at around 8.30 PM.
Meerut: Three youths held a teenager girl hostage in a house located near the Lohianagar Police Station and gang-raped her on Saturday at around 8.30 PM. The survivor's family has registered a case at the police station and a probe has been initiated. Police is currently raiding various locations near the Lohianagar region to arrest the accused.

Police said the accused youths were local residents who had hatched a plan to abduct the teenager and then commit the crime in a secluded place. "The accused fled after leaving the 16-year-old in a distraught state. Gradually, the condition of the girl deteriorated. Hearing loud screams, her family members reached the spot and informed the police," officials said.

On receiving the information, Circle Officer (CO) Kotwali Ashutosh Singh dispatched a team and reached the spot. Seeing the condition of the teenager, he immediately admitted her to the district hospital. "The girl's family has registered a complaint and we are trying to trace the accused based on that. We will soon arrest them," Singh assured.

The survivor's neighbours told police that the girl attended sewing classes regularly. "On Saturday, her mother and elder brother were shocked to see her not at home when they returned from work. Later, after hearing her wails, they went out and found her trapped in house in a horrible condition," the neighbours said.

The neighbours also said that several locals boys frequented the house where the crime took place. Police said that owner of the aforementioned house is absconding as well. "Several labourers are involved in this crime, as per our sources. We will nab the owner of the house very soon," CO the added.

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

