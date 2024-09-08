Teenage Girl Abducted By Local Youths; Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Meerut: Three youths held a teenager girl hostage in a house located near the Lohianagar Police Station and gang-raped her on Saturday at around 8.30 PM. The survivor's family has registered a case at the police station and a probe has been initiated. Police is currently raiding various locations near the Lohianagar region to arrest the accused.

Police said the accused youths were local residents who had hatched a plan to abduct the teenager and then commit the crime in a secluded place. "The accused fled after leaving the 16-year-old in a distraught state. Gradually, the condition of the girl deteriorated. Hearing loud screams, her family members reached the spot and informed the police," officials said.

On receiving the information, Circle Officer (CO) Kotwali Ashutosh Singh dispatched a team and reached the spot. Seeing the condition of the teenager, he immediately admitted her to the district hospital. "The girl's family has registered a complaint and we are trying to trace the accused based on that. We will soon arrest them," Singh assured.

The survivor's neighbours told police that the girl attended sewing classes regularly. "On Saturday, her mother and elder brother were shocked to see her not at home when they returned from work. Later, after hearing her wails, they went out and found her trapped in house in a horrible condition," the neighbours said.

The neighbours also said that several locals boys frequented the house where the crime took place. Police said that owner of the aforementioned house is absconding as well. "Several labourers are involved in this crime, as per our sources. We will nab the owner of the house very soon," CO the added.