Meerut Teen Accidentally Fires Gun While Watching IPL, Neighbour Dies

Meerut: A 13-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, who accidentally shot his neighbour dead while watching IPL match at his house, was detained by the police for questioning. After firing the gunshot, the teenager fainted out of fear while his neighbour succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

SP Rural Rakesh Kumar Mishra said preliminary investigation revealed the teenager fired the gunshot accidentally and it hit the youth sitting beside him. The teenager is being questioned, Kumar said.

The incident took place in Khajuri village under Parikshitgarh police station on Saturday when the teenager's family had gone to attend a wedding. He was watching a cricket match on TV and his neighbour Mohammad Kaif (18) had joined him. Both were enjoying the match when the teenager took out his father's licensed gun and pressed the trigger in excitement. The bullet hit the youth's temple and he collapsed on the floor.

Hearing the gunshot, neighboured reached the spot and found the teenager unconscious and the youth severely injured. Cops were informed and soon a team from Parikshitgarh police station reached the spot for investigation. Police seized the gun and sent the body for postmortem while the teenager was taken to the police station after he regained consciousness. The room has been sealed for investigation.

The SP said the gun is registered in the name of the teenager's father.

On information, the teenager's family left the wedding ceremony and reached the village. On the other hand, deceased's father has filed a police complaint. He runs a grocery shop in the village and Kaif was the youngest of his two elder brothers and a sister.