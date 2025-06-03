Meerut Students Invent Anti-Drone System, Get Orders From Army

Meerut: Two B.Tech students from a private engineering institute in Meerut developed a 'kavach system' that can destroy swarming drones up to 1500 feet from the ground. Dikshant Kumar and Manohar Kushwaha also made a portable jammer, weighing 10 kg, that can be easily carried anywhere. The army has acquired their devices.

The idea came at a hackathon

Dikshant said about two years ago, he along Manohar with participated at a hackathon competition. They made a small project to make a jammer for drones there, and his idea was liked by all. Along with studies, both friends toiled hard to develop the technology at the laboratory. According to Dikshant, the first portable jammer (anti-drone system) developed by him has been liked by the army.

"The state-of-the-art anti-drone system has been created to thwart aerial drone attacks. The anti-drone system creates a virtual dome (round area) of about one-kilometer diameter. It any drone enters the zone, it gets jammed (blocked)," Dikshant said.

Manoj Kushwaha said a captain of a 90 Maharashtra armed regiment showed interest in adopting the technology to stop illegal drones. The hard work paid off and the first unit of the jammer was successfully handed over to the army in January 2025, he said.

Again, devices were also supplied to Patiala Regiment 77 of Punjab. "Along with improving this system, we are also working on some other defense projects. The weight of the anti-drone jammer is about 10 kg. Right now its battery backup is one hour. We are trying to increase its capacity," Dikshant said.

According to him, the system can detect and destroy drones up to 1500 feet above the ground. "If there is any drone up to about 1500 feet above the ground, then it will not escape from this anti-drone jammer. Droners will lose their signal and nosedive," he said.

Both the students said that now there is demand for this jammer from many places. MIET's media in-charge Ajay Chaudhary said that the patent for the anti-drone system has also been filed.