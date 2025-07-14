STF Kills Mukhtar Ansari Gang Shooter Shahrukh Pathan In Encounter In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Special Task Force (STF) killed notorious gangster Shahrukh Pathan, a member of the Mukhtar Ansari and Sanjeev Jiva gang, in an encounter on Monday morning, police said. Police officials said that the encounter took place near Rohana road in the Chhapar police station area limits of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said that STF acted on a tip-off about Shahrukh's presence in the area. "Shahrukh opened fire on police from a car as a team of officers closed in on him. STF retaliated, and Shahrukh was seriously injured in the exchange. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A car, a pistol, and a large number of cartridges were recovered from the scene," police said.

Police said Pathan, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, faced over a dozen serious charges, including robbery, murder. He had been on the run for nearly one and a half years and was known for committing contract killings and other heinous crimes, they said.

Police said he allegedly shot dead Asif Zaida, a prisoner, at Muzaffarnagar railway station in 2015, who had arrived from Bijnor jail for a court hearing. Shahrukh later surrendered but escaped from police custody. In 2017, after going underground, he murdered blanket trader Goldie in Haridwar. He also killed Asif Zaida's father in 2017, who was a key witness in the earlier case.

Following this, a reward of Rs 50,000 was annouunced. He was later arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment for the Goldie murder. Pathan was released on bail six months ago, but he resumed threatening witnesses and plotting attacks. He was recently wanted in an attempt-to murder case in Baniyathera in the Sambhal district.

Sources said Shahrukh used to run a bicycle puncture shop. Gradually, he turned to crime, eventually joining the Jiva gang. The STF has sent his body for postmortem, and investigations are ongoing.