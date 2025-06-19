Meerut Soldier Held With 70 AK-47 Cartridges; Intelligence Agencies On Lookout To Know Motive

Meerut: An army jawan, posted in Maharashtra, who came to his hometown Meerut on a month's leave, was arrested with 70 cartridges from the Uttar Pradesh city. Police and intelligence agencies suspect that these cartridges were about to be supplied to someone in Meerut. The soldier is being questioned.

The soldier, identified as Rahul Kumar, was posted in Ahmednagar Tele Center in Maharashtra. Kumar was arrested near the A2Z Colony of Thana Pallavpuram area based on a tip-off from a source.

He is a resident of Nangli village of Daurala police station area of ​​Meerut and came home on leave on June 9. The cartridges recovered from him are AK-47 rifles used in the army. When police chased him to arrest, the soldier tried to escape in his car. However, he was caught soon as police put in place a strong cordon in the area.

If police sources are to be believed, Rahul Kumar was going to hand over these cartridges to someone in Meerut. However, police are yet to know for what purpose cartridges were to be supplied.

Given this serious matter, both units of Military Intelligence, local police, and other intelligence agencies have started an investigation. It is also being investigated whether he has supplied cartridges to anyone before or is related to any such gang, which may be involved in smuggling of military weapons or cartridges? The investigating agencies are also paying attention to the point whether these cartridges were to be used by any terrorist.