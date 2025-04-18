ETV Bharat / state

Meerut 'Snakebite' Murder Aftermath: Orphaned Children, Grieving Family Seek Justice

Police escort a woman, accused of killing her husband with the help of her lover ( PTI )

Meerut: A day after a plot to pass off a man's murder as a snakebite death by his wife and her partner was exposed, the focus has now shifted to the victim's three children, including a two-year-old.

"The children have been left without both parents. They are too young to understand what has happened," said Munesh, victim Amit Kashyap's mother, who is now caring for Aniket (6), Anu (4), and Gauri (2).

The case, which surfaced earlier this week, led to the arrest of Ravita and her partner Amardeep, both accused of murdering 35-year-old Amit in the village of Akbarpur Sadat.

Police on Friday said the couple released an Indian rat snake, a harmless species, on Amit's bed to make it look like the victim died of snakebite. However, the post-mortem report and subsequent investigation exposed their plot.

The accused have been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. "My son's murderers must get nothing less than the death penalty. Let this become a warning so no other mother loses her son this way," she said.

Amit's younger brother Ankit told PTI, "We have taken responsibility for raising the children. But our family is shattered. We trusted her (Ravita) completely. Who could imagine such a betrayal?" Police officials confirmed that further investigations are underway, including a forensic analysis of the snake used and interrogation of the snake charmer who allegedly sold the reptile for Rs 1,000.