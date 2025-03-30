Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Accused Seek Permission To Live Together In Jail

Meerut: Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, who are in prison in the Saurabh Rajput murder case, have expressed their desire to live together.

The two met a team of four lawyers led by advocate Rekha Jain and asked them to secure their bail. The families of Muskan and Sahil, accused in the murder of the the former's husband Saurabh, who was a Merchant Navy officer, have refused to plead for them. Muskan's family has even refused to meet her in prison. Sahil's maternal grandmother Pushpa Devi had met him once in the prison.

In such situation, the accused had written to the jail superintendent seeking a government lawyer to fight their case. After their applications were sent to the court, the District Legal Services Authority appointed Jain as their lawyer. On Friday, a team of four lawyers led by Jain met Muskan and Sahil in jail. Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said Muskan and Sahil expressed their desire to live together even in jail. "Both were told about the jail rules as per which married prisoners are allowed to meet once every 15 days. According to the jail rules, men and women are not allowed to live together," he said. .

During the meeting, Jain took permission from the accused to fight their case. She got both of them to sign the Vakalatnama and gathered information from them on the murder. The lawyers' team then talked to the jail superintendent and gathered information on the accused's behaviour in prison. On the next date of hearing in the case, Jain will present her side as the accused's lawyer before the court.