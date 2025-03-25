ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Murder: Families Back Out, Muskan And Sahil Seek Public Prosecutors To Fight Their Case

Meerut: After the gruesome murder of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput here, both the accused - Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla - are now left without family support. As none of their relatives have agreed to provide any legal support, Muskan first, and now her paramour Sahil has filed application with the jail authorities requesting public prosecutor to fight the case.

District Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma stated that both the applications seeking government-appointed lawyers have been forwarded to the court. Once the due process is complete, counsels will be assigned. Meanwhile, the accused have been kept under observation as per jail protocols and are being counseled in yoga and de-addiction centers, to ensure that they come out of the grip of drug addiction, Sharma stated.

The jail superintendent said both of them want to be released from the jail but Muskan has not uttered a word about her daughter so far.

According to the prison regulations, both the accused, now jail inmates, will have to work inside the jail after 10 days. Muskan will have options like sewing, knitting and making footballs which his taught in women's jails. As per her preferred choice of work, she will be given training accordingly, said the superintendent.

Clarifying on the pregnancy test of Muskan, Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said that according to the jail rules, it is the doctors who recommend pregnancy test after seeing the condition of the female prisoner. After this, tests are conducted in the district hospital. However, as of now, the doctors have not advised this test.

