Meerut Murder Case: Accused Muskan To Undergo Pregnancy Test Before Police Remand As Investigation Into Saurabh's Killing Deepens

Meerut: Muskan Rastogi, the prime accused in the sensational murder case of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput here, will undergo a pregnancy test on Monday before being sent on police remand.

With police likely to appeal in the court for remand of Muskan (Saurabh's wife) and her paramour Sahil Shukla today, the jail administration has decided to conduct Muskan's pregnancy test.

After taking them on remand, police will question Muskan and Sahil thoroughly to elicit further information and vital evidence related the brutal crime allegedly perpetrated by the duo. If reports are anything to go by, police might take both suspects to Shimla, Manali and Kasol where both indulged in celebrations after the killing. Police are also planning recreation of crime scene to understand the sequence of events that led to the murder.

However, before the remand, the jail authorities will conduct Muskan's pregnancy test. In case the test results are found positive, it is likely to bring further complications in the case, as police will then have to ascertain from whom she got pregnant. A positive test result could also help the investigative authorities determine if her pregnancy had any links to the murder.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said that Muskan's pregnancy test will be done today. If required, we will also call a female doctor from the women's district hospital for a second opinion, he said.

Who Gave The Prescription?

Meanwhile, a team of the drug department raided the medical store from where Muskan had allegedly purchased Midazole injection to make Saurabh unconscious before the murder. On Sunday, drug department inspectors Piyush Sharma and Priyanka Chaudhary reached the store in Khairnagar and confiscated last one year's sales and purchase records. For now, sale of medicines has been temporarily banned at the medicine store until further orders.

When police questioned the doctor whose prescription was referred to at the store while buying the injection, it was revealed that the doctor had not prescribed any such medicine. During investigation, police got to know that Muskan had obtained a prescription from the doctor citing that she was under depression. On the injection used to drug Saurabh, the doctor said that Muskan had searched for the medication on Google and had herself written the name of the injection on the prescription. After filling the prescription, Muskan reached the medical store with an elderly man on February 22 to avail the medicine, which is prescribed mostly for patients admitted to ICU or operation theatre. In this regard, the medicine store operator Amit Joshi, a resident of Brahmapuri, was interrogated for hours.

Incident On March 3, Accused Arrested On 18

Saurabh, who was an officer in the Merchant Navy, was murdered allegedly by his estranged wife Muskan along with her lover Sahil in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. While the murder plan was hatched well in advance, the gruesome incident took place on the night of March 3. Muskan drugged Saurabh by mixing intoxicating drug in his food. Both Muskan and Sahil then stabbed Saurabh to death and then dismembered his body before dumping it in a drum and filling it with cement solution. Both the accused were arrested by police on March 18.

