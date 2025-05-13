ETV Bharat / state

Merchant Navy Officer's Murder: 1400-Page Chargesheet Filed Against Wife And Partner

Meerut: On May 12, Meerut Police filed a detailed 1400-page chargesheet in the murder case of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput that sent shock waves across the country, two months after his death. Police prepared the charge sheet accusing the deceased officer’s wife Muskan and her partner Sahil Shukla.

The police say that the charge sheet includes detailed evidence and testimonies of witnesses in the case.

Saurabh Rajput of Meerut was murdered on March 4 at his residence in Meerut’s Indiranagar in Brahmapuri police station jurisdiction. As per the charge sheet, the two accused cut Saurabh's body into pieces and placed them in a drum. After this, they poured cement solution into the drum. The body was recovered from the drum after fifteen days in his residence.

After committing the murder, Muskan and Sahil went on a vacation. People saw both of them at different places in Himachal Pradesh for about 15 days.