Merchant Navy Officer's Murder: 1400-Page Chargesheet Filed Against Wife And Partner

Meerut: On May 12, Meerut Police filed a detailed 1400-page chargesheet in the murder case of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput that sent shock waves across the country, two months after his death. Police prepared the charge sheet accusing the deceased officer’s wife Muskan and her partner Sahil Shukla.
The police say that the charge sheet includes detailed evidence and testimonies of witnesses in the case.
Saurabh Rajput of Meerut was murdered on March 4 at his residence in Meerut’s Indiranagar in Brahmapuri police station jurisdiction. As per the charge sheet, the two accused cut Saurabh's body into pieces and placed them in a drum. After this, they poured cement solution into the drum. The body was recovered from the drum after fifteen days in his residence.
After committing the murder, Muskan and Sahil went on a vacation. People saw both of them at different places in Himachal Pradesh for about 15 days.
Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said that the police took up the case on priority and spent more than 50 days preparing the chargesheet. "We have ensured a strong chargesheet to make sure that both culprits receive maximum punishment," said Ayush Vikram Singh.
The police arrested Sahil and Muskan on March 18. During the questioning, both confessed many facts related to the case. Later, the police recovered Saurabh's mutilated dead body from a blue 200-liter drum.
The District Legal Services Authority has provided Muskan and Sahil with a lawyer. Earlier, the court rejected their bail applications. Both had expressed the desire to have a private lawyer, but currently, both are assigned to the advocate of the District Legal Services Authority.