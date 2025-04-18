Thankfully My Son Was Taken To Hospital Else His Murder Would Not Be Revealed....: Victim's Mother

Meerut: Mother of the man, who was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, said she had noticed many strange incidents on the night of the incident but did not probe into those.

"Had I got suspicious and tried to inquire then my son would surely be alive today," Munesh, Amit' Kashyap's mother told ETV Bharat on Friday.

Amit's wife Ravita and her lover, Amardeep had killed him and then let a snake into the room to cover up the crime. Initially, it seemed that the man had died of snake bite but the postmortem report later revealed strangulation was the actual cause of death. Ravita, a mother of three children, and her lover Amardeep were arrested for killing her husband Amit.

The horrific incident has surfaced a month after Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was poisoned to death, chopped to pieces and dumped into a drum by his wife and her lover in the same district.

Narrating the episode of the night when the incident occurred, Munesh said she had observed many strange things . "Ravita had given Amit a glass of milk and the latter had fallen asleep even before he could finish it. I thought he had fallen asleep as he was extremely tired but now realise that Ravita had laced the milk with sedatives," she said.

She further said that unlike other days, all lights of the house were turned off at 9 pm. She woke up twice that night. First time, she found the house was pitch dark and when she woke up at 1 am to go to the washroom she saw many lights were on. She also saw that the person lying on the cot in the veranda had covered himself with a blanket, a rare thing to do in summer. Munesh said she had felt strange but had not inquired into it.

"On Sunday morning when Amit did not wake up till late, his son went to serve him tea but ran out of the room screaming. When we went inside we saw a snake next to him. We were shocked at the scene but his wife, who was also standing there, remained a mute spectator," Munesh said.

Seeing Amit lying unconscious with the viper snake beside him we thought he had been bitten by a snake though the bruise marks on his face and neck raised doubts, she said. Everyone called a snake charmer, who said it was not a snake bite case. Then the family went for exorcism, where too the same response was received. The exorcist told Amit's family that there was no snake poison in his body and asked them to take him somewhere else, she added.

After this, Amit was taken to the district hospital, where the attending doctor ruled out possibility of death due to snake bite. "As the reason behind the death could not be ascertained, it was suggested that the body should be sent for postmortem. Ravita vehemently opposed the autopsy and even started abusing everybody. She even created a ruckus at the hospital demanding that doctors allow the body to be taken home. However, the hospital ignored her and went ahead with the autopsy. I now think if Amit was not taken to the district hospital then perhaps she would have never allowed the postmortem," Munesh said.

Two days after the incident, Amit's family got his postmortem report and it became clear that he did not die of snake poison but due to strangulation. After this, police arrested Ravita and Amardeep. During thorough grilling, the horrific murder came to light.

Amit's mother said Amit and Amardeep used to work together as labourers. "A few days ago, there was a fight between them after Amit learnt about a relationship between Amardeep and his wife. Also, his son had seen Amardeep with Ravita in Amit's absence. This is why, Ravita plotted to kill my son with Amardeep. My only demand is that those who killed my son should not get any punishment less than death. The government, police and judiciary should set an example so that in future no mother loses her son in this manner," she said.

Currently, Ravita and Amardeep are lodged in jail. Police investigation revealed, Ravita and Amardeep had strangulated Amit to death. Then to pass it off as an accident, they released a poisonous snake on Amit's bed. Based on Amit's postmortem report, the duo was arrested.