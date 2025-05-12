Meerut Murder Case: Police File 1400-Page Chargesheet Against Saurabh's Wife, Her Lover

Meerut: Police have filed a 1400-page chargesheet, including several pieces of evidence in connection with the murder of ex-Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

The chargesheet was presented in the court against the Saurabh's wife Muskan Rastogi, the prime accused, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, around two months after the incident.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said, "In view of the seriousness of the case, police spent more than 50 days to prepare the chargesheet so as to ensure that the culprits don't go scot-free".

Police recorded the statements of all the witnesses, including the cab driver who took Muskan and Sahil to different locations in Himachal Pradesh after committing the murder and the man from whom they bought the drum and knife. Statement of each and every person who came into contact with the couple after Saurabh's murder has been recorded, police said adding, all aspects of the case have been taken into consideration.

On March 4, Muskan, and Sahil had stabbed Sahil to death after lacing his food with sedatives. They then chopped his body into multiple pieces, dumped them into a plastic drum and cemented it. After this, Muskan and Sahil had gone on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh. The matter was reported to the police on March 18 and during interrogation, the duo confessed to their crime following which, Saurabh's body parts were recovered. On March 19, police arrested Muskan and Sahil.

The next day, they were presented in the court, where the lawyers also attacked them. The accused had requested to stay together in jail but the jail superintendent denied permission, citing rules. Their bail applications were also rejected.