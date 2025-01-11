Meerut Mass Murder: Bodies Of Five Of Family Buried After Autopsy

Meerut: The bodies of five of a family killed at their rented house in Lisadi Gate Police Station area of Meerut on Thursday night, were buried after postmortem on Friday.

Bodies bathed and taken for burial

After the incident, on Friday, the bodies of the deceased were brought to the colony in an ambulance after postmortem. After this, the bodies were bathed and wrapped in shrouds. bathing (Ghusul), the bodies were wrapped in shrouds. The bodies were then kept in a wedding hall nearby for some time for family members and relatives to pay their last respects. Then the bodies were carried to the graveyard on cots procured from a mosque.

Moin was a decent man

As per locals, Moin was a good man and had no quarrel with anyone. He and his family had been residing in the rented house at Sohail Garden for the last two months. Moin was building his own house and had distributed sweets in the locality when its foundation was laid. The family's killers should be given strict punishment, said the locals.

Aasma's brother files case

SSP Dr Vipin Tada said while other relatives of Moin reached the spot, his brother Naeem is absconding. Moin's wife Asma's brother Shamim has filed a complaint and demanded action against Naeem, Tasleem and sister-in-law Nazarana.

Case registered

While Tasleem and Nazarana have been taken into police custody, main accused Naeem is absconding. The SSP said that the reason for the murder as per preliminary investigation is a transaction of Rs 4 lakh and a family dispute. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for the arrest of Naeem.

Four teams formed for nabbing Naeem

Moin has four brothers Salim, Amjad, Kaleem, Momin and two step brothers- Naeem and Tasleem. In the police investigation so far, Naeem is the main accused and four teams have been formed for his arrest. Raids are being conducted in Delhi, Uttarakhand and other places. The accused's phone is switched off, said police.

Moin and his family were found murdered at their rented residence in Lisadi Gate Police Station area. Among the five found dead inside the house were a couple and their three kids whose bodies were found inside a bed box. Apart from Moin and his wife Asma, the other deceased are their three children Afsa (8), Aziza (4) and Adiba (one). As per to the police, the family had recently moved to the area and they are investigating their background to find out more details.

Tada, who visited the crime scene, said the police received a call about a locked house and upon reaching the location, the officers found out that the house had been locked from outside. "After gaining access through the roof, they found the bodies," he said. The gruesome incident came to light when Moin's brother Salim reached the home on Thursday evening with his wife in search of the family since nothing was heard from them. The locals said they had not seen the family outside since Wednesday evening. They were shocked to see the scene on entering the house. The bodies of Moin and Asma were lying on the ground. The bodies of the three children were found in the bed box. All the household items were found scattered.

"The manner in which the house was locked suggests that the individual involved in the crime may have been someone known to the family. A detailed investigation is underway," Tada said. The SSP said the preliminary investigations point towards an old enmity as the possible motive behind the incident.