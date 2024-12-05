Love Knows No Boundaries: Meerut Boy Ties Knot With Japanese Woman After Family Gives Green Signal

Meerut: Proving that love in the 21st century still echoes the values of old-school romance, overcoming geographical borders and traditions, a man here in Kankerkheda tied the knot with his long-term foreigner beau in a traditional Indian style on December 2.

Vaibhav, a resident of Badrishpuram in Kanker Khera met Risa from Tokyo in 2020 when he had shifted to Japan to pursue an MBA course. They met at the varsity and instantly became friends, hanging around the campus before and after classes. However, the journey was short-lived as Vaibhav returned to India after completing the course and Rita stayed back there.

With no plans of getting hitched so early in life, Vaibhav started looking for a job and prepared to become financially independent. In 2024, Risa shifted to India after receiving a job offer and contacted Vaibhav through a mutual friend. Old sparks clicked again and they began talking for hours at a stretch. Language was no barrier for them as they were both fluent in English.

The initial professional small talks gradually blossomed into romance and they deeply fell for each other. Finally, they could not hold back and one fine day, they verbally expressed their deep love for each other.

Rebellious as they were, they did not want to get married without the permission of their dear parents. Both parties turned out to be extremely supportive and did not raise a finger at their decision. Risa's father, who is posted in Ahmedabad, was quick to permit them and also spoke to his wife, who was in Tokyo at that time. Vaibhav's family, too, was elated and started making plans for their wedding.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vaibhav's father Diwakar Nand Dhyani said, "Both of them love each other. It is a pure feeling that unites two souls. Why should we oppose it? Just because the cultures are different? We are on cloud nine and extremely happy with Rita. She likes Indian culture, and customs and also enjoys wearing Indian apparel."

Relatives, friends and locals have been flocking to Vaibhav's house to get a glimpse of the foreign daughter-in-law, which is a rare sight in the region.