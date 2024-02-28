Meerut: Man Demands Return of 28 Confiscated Camels Seized by Police in 2019

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A man has approached the Allahabad High Court seeking justice against Meerut Police's act of seizing 28 of his camels back in 2019 and not returning them to date.

Anas, a resident of Lisadi Gate, Meerut, had bought 28 camels during Eid in August 2019. Back then, the police and administration took strict action and banned the sacrifice of camels. The Lisadi Gate Police seized his camels.

The plaintiff Anas now alleges that the police had pacified him by saying that his 28 camels that had been seized and transported to the Camel Conservation Centre.

Later, the police was ordered to hand over the camel by the City Magistrate Court. Despite this, the camels have not been recovered yet. Anas's advocate, Shams-u-Zaman said that the High Court had passed an order to the Circle Officer of Kotwali in this case to take appropriate action in the plaintiff's case and get his camels back, of which cognisance was never taken.

Troubled by this, in 2022 Anas took refuge in the High Court and pleaded for justice for the return of the camels. On January 12, 2023, an order was passed again ordering the return of the camel, but despite that, no action was taken. Anas has now filed a petition again demanding the return of his camels.

The complainant's lawyer said that this time, senior officers of the state police and administration have also been made a party in the case. The case will now be heard in the Allahabad High Court on March 18.