Meerut House Collapse: Saw It Happen In Front Of My Eyes, Says 7-Year-Old Daughter Of Victim

Meerut: It is perhaps the first time that so many bodies reached the graveyard simultaneously, said residents of the densely-populated Zakir Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where a three-storey house collapsed, killing 10 people. Fifteen people were trapped under the debris after the house collapsed on Saturday afternoon. Five persons injured in the incident are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Naseem, a person who lives in Zakir Colony, said that there was a loud explosion when it happened, clouds of dust engulfed the area and in no time, the three-storey building had turned into rubble. The site of the incident has been sealed by the authorities. Seven-year-old Riya, who lost her father Sajid (40) and sister Sania (15), has been very quiet since the incident, relatives said.

When media persons asked her about the incident, she said she saw the house collapse right in front of her eyes as she was playing outside. All of her family members were inside. Riya's mother is still battling for life in the hospital. Sajid's relative Hafiz Shahrukh said he was unable to understand whether to take care of the injured relatives or make arrangements for the burial of the dead.

Others in the locality said Farhana (27), who was among the 10 who died, was seven months pregnant. As the bodies arrived in the locality on Sunday, a day after the incident, residents were overwhelmed with emotion. Around 6 pm, the 'Namaz-e-Janaza' was offered before the burial. Some people of the locality came out on the street to express their condolences as the last procession of the victims was taken out.

The burial was held late on Sunday evening. Shops and markets remained closed given the last rites procession. Late on Sunday evening, UP Minister of State for Energy Somendra Tomar also came to meet the relatives of the victims. Tomar, who is also the Meerut South MLA, assured family members of all possible help from the government.

On Sunday, Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena said the process to release financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased has been initiated. Rs 1.20 lakhs would be given from the natural calamity fund if the house was found to be completely damaged, he said. Financial assistance will also be provided to people to compensate for the animals that died in the incident, he had said.

