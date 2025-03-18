ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Hit-And-Run: Three Including Mother-Daughter Duo Killed, Two Critical After Accident On Delhi-Dehradun Highway

A hit-and-run on the Delhi-Dehradun highway killed three people and critically injured two. Police are investigating the incident and searching for the driver.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

Meerut: A speeding Scorpio ran over five people, including a mother-daughter duo, on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Monday evening. According to police, three people, including a mother and daughter lost their lives, while two others are in critical condition.

Police said that the victims, Savita Jatav (19), her mother Usha, and two other women Gayatri and Kela Devi from Walidpur village in Daurala, were returning home after sowing sugarcane in the fields when the incident occurred. As they crossed the highway near their village, the speeding Scorpio, coming from Muzaffarnagar, hit them. The impact of the collision was severe, and the car also struck a passing bike rider.

The driver of the Scorpio fled the scene after the accident. The police, upon reaching the site, rushed the injured to a private hospital. Doctors declared Savita, Usha, and Kela Devi dead on arrival. The bike rider and one of the other women sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Meerut Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada, confirmed that the two deceased women and the girl were residents of Walidpur. "Police are gathering information about the vehicle and have formed teams to track down the driver. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined as part of the investigation," SP Tada added.

