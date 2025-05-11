Meerut: Brother Visits Accused in Saurabh Murder Case

Meerut: Divyansh Shukla, the brother of Sahil Shukla, the prime accused in the widely reported Saurabh Rajput murder case, visited his imprisoned brother at the district jail on Saturday here.

The brief ten-minute meeting was reportedly highly emotional, with both siblings observed weeping openly. Following the visit, Divyansh declined to comment to members of the press present at the jail premises.

Sources in jail indicated that Sahil became tearful upon seeing his brother. Divyansh was also visibly moved, unable to contain his emotions upon seeing Sahil behind bars. Despite inquiries from the media regarding the conversation and Sahil's well-being, Divyansh offered no response as he came out of jail.

Sahil, the youngest of three brothers and who also has a sister residing in Delhi, is accused alongside Saurabh Rajput’s wife, Muskan, in the murder that occurred on March 19, 2025.

Earlier, on March 25, Sahil’s grandmother had visited him, expressing her sadness over Saurabh’s death and conveying how much she missed Sahil.

Meanwhile, Muskan, the other accused in the case, remains in the same Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail in Meerut and has not yet received any visitors. She is reportedly pregnant, with speculation that Sahil is the child's father, though this has not been officially confirmed. Authorities have stated that both Sahil and Muskan, who reportedly have a history of drug addiction, have undergone counselling while in jail.