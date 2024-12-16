BJP Leader's Son Found Dead Outside His Flat In Meerut, Police Probe On

Meerut: A BJP leader's son was found dead in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday with police probing whether it was an accident or murder. Aman Tomar from Uttar Pradesh was found in a drain near his flat at Gangadham Colony in Ganga Nagar, on Sunday afternoon.

His father Yashpal Singh is a member of the BJP's district committee in Meerut. Aman, who had been missing since Saturday night, was last seen sitting in his car after returning from a wedding with his family.

According to police, the deceased had attended the wedding ceremony with his wife and children. After dropping his father off at Rakshapuram, he returned to his flat, leaving his wife and children at the entrance. While the family went inside, Aman stayed in his car.

"When he did not come home that night, we grew worried and started searching for him," a family member said. Multiple calls to Aman's mobile went unanswered, and by morning, the device was switched off.

The search ended when Aman's body was found in a nearby drain on Sunday afternoon. "His body was found just a few steps away from the flat. The car keys and mobile phone were still in his pocket, but the phone was damaged by water," said a police official.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar confirmed the discovery and stated, "We are examining the CCTV footage from the area and questioning family members. At this stage, we are investigating both angles, whether it was an accident or a murder."

Police are also exploring any potential conflicts Aman might have had. "It is being determined if there was any enmity with anyone," SP Kumar added. He said that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report.