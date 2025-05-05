61-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape Minor Girl In Meerut; Arrested

Meerut: In a shocking incident, A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the TP Nagar area, they said.
Superintendent of Police City Ayush Vikram Singh said, “A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act." "He has been arrested and sent to jail," Singh added.
According to police, a man lodged a complaint with the police stating that his 12-year-old daughter was lured and taken away by a resident of Brahmapuri, Shivshakti Nagar. The 61-year-old took the girl inside the shop and tried to rape her, he alleged.
On hearing the girl's screams, locals gathered around, got the shutter of the shop opened and rescued the girl. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.
Following the incident, the local traders staged a protest and closed the market. However, the market was later opened.
