61-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape Minor Girl In Meerut; Arrested

Meerut: In a shocking incident, A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the TP Nagar area, they said.

Superintendent of Police City Ayush Vikram Singh said, “A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act." "He has been arrested and sent to jail," Singh added.

According to police, a man lodged a complaint with the police stating that his 12-year-old daughter was lured and taken away by a resident of Brahmapuri, Shivshakti Nagar. The 61-year-old took the girl inside the shop and tried to rape her, he alleged.