ETV Bharat / state

61-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape Minor Girl In Meerut; Arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the accused and registered a case under the POCSO Act.

61-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape Minor Girl In Meerut; Arrested
TP Nagar Police Station (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

1 Min Read

Meerut: In a shocking incident, A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the TP Nagar area, they said.

Superintendent of Police City Ayush Vikram Singh said, “A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act." "He has been arrested and sent to jail," Singh added.

According to police, a man lodged a complaint with the police stating that his 12-year-old daughter was lured and taken away by a resident of Brahmapuri, Shivshakti Nagar. The 61-year-old took the girl inside the shop and tried to rape her, he alleged.

On hearing the girl's screams, locals gathered around, got the shutter of the shop opened and rescued the girl. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.

Following the incident, the local traders staged a protest and closed the market. However, the market was later opened.

Read More

  1. Rape Of Bhopal College Students: Main Accused Shot, Injured During Escape Bid
  2. Tourists Flee, Bookings Cancelled In Uttarakhand's Nainital Amid Protests, Shutdown Over Minor’s Rape

Meerut: In a shocking incident, A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the TP Nagar area, they said.

Superintendent of Police City Ayush Vikram Singh said, “A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act." "He has been arrested and sent to jail," Singh added.

According to police, a man lodged a complaint with the police stating that his 12-year-old daughter was lured and taken away by a resident of Brahmapuri, Shivshakti Nagar. The 61-year-old took the girl inside the shop and tried to rape her, he alleged.

On hearing the girl's screams, locals gathered around, got the shutter of the shop opened and rescued the girl. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.

Following the incident, the local traders staged a protest and closed the market. However, the market was later opened.

Read More

  1. Rape Of Bhopal College Students: Main Accused Shot, Injured During Escape Bid
  2. Tourists Flee, Bookings Cancelled In Uttarakhand's Nainital Amid Protests, Shutdown Over Minor’s Rape

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MINOR RAPED IN MEERUTMEERUT POLICESEXUAL ASSAUTATTEMPT TO RAPEATTEMPT TO RAPE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.