Meenakshi Amman’s Celestial Wedding Performed With Grandeur At Chithirai Festival

Madurai: The Chithirai festival at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai began with the flag hoisting ceremony on April 29. On the eighth day, May 6, the coronation ceremony of Goddess Meenakshi was celebrated. This was followed by the 'Thikku Vijayam' on the ninth day, May 7. The grand 'Thirukalyanam' (celestial wedding) of Meenakshi Amman took place on the 10th day, on May 8.
During the event, Goddess Meenakshi was taken in a procession through all four Chithirai streets at 4 am, and then ascended the silver throne in the Thirukalyana Hall at the Nagappa Chettiar Trust. The Meenakshi Thirukalyana Vaibhavam (celestial wedding) was then performed between 8:35 am and 8:59 am.
During the celestial wedding, the Sivacharyas of Kulasekarapattar and Ugrapandiapattar took on the roles of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi, respectively, and performed the wedding rituals by exchanging garlands. After the garland exchange, the sacred thread was tied to Goddess Meenakshi. She was then bid farewell and adorned with flowers in a traditional bridal appearance.
On the occasion, female devotees tied new yellow wedding threads and worshipped the Goddess. After the wedding rituals, devotees, who attended the ceremony, offered thirumangalyam (sacred threads), silk clothes and money to the divine couple.
Following this, the Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam event of offering food to Kundodharan was held in the presence of Thiruparankundram Subramania Swamy and Pavalakanivai Perumal, who arrived at the Thirukalyana Mandapam around 6 am to participate in the Meenakshi Thirukalyanam. The celestial wedding was broadcast live on LED screens set up along the Chithirai streets.
