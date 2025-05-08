ETV Bharat / state

Meenakshi Amman’s Celestial Wedding Performed With Grandeur At Chithirai Festival

The Chithirai festival at Madurai's Meenakshi Temple began on April 29, featuring Meenakshi’s coronation, Thikku Vijayam and celestial wedding on May 8.

Etv Bharat
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi Amman being performed at the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai on Thursday. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST

1 Min Read

Madurai: The Chithirai festival at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai began with the flag hoisting ceremony on April 29. On the eighth day, May 6, the coronation ceremony of Goddess Meenakshi was celebrated. This was followed by the 'Thikku Vijayam' on the ninth day, May 7. The grand 'Thirukalyanam' (celestial wedding) of Meenakshi Amman took place on the 10th day, on May 8.

During the event, Goddess Meenakshi was taken in a procession through all four Chithirai streets at 4 am, and then ascended the silver throne in the Thirukalyana Hall at the Nagappa Chettiar Trust. The Meenakshi Thirukalyana Vaibhavam (celestial wedding) was then performed between 8:35 am and 8:59 am.

During the celestial wedding, the Sivacharyas of Kulasekarapattar and Ugrapandiapattar took on the roles of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi, respectively, and performed the wedding rituals by exchanging garlands. After the garland exchange, the sacred thread was tied to Goddess Meenakshi. She was then bid farewell and adorned with flowers in a traditional bridal appearance.

On the occasion, female devotees tied new yellow wedding threads and worshipped the Goddess. After the wedding rituals, devotees, who attended the ceremony, offered thirumangalyam (sacred threads), silk clothes and money to the divine couple.

Following this, the Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam event of offering food to Kundodharan was held in the presence of Thiruparankundram Subramania Swamy and Pavalakanivai Perumal, who arrived at the Thirukalyana Mandapam around 6 am to participate in the Meenakshi Thirukalyanam. The celestial wedding was broadcast live on LED screens set up along the Chithirai streets.

Read more: Tamil Nadu: Madurai Meenakshi Amman Chariot Festival Draws Huge Crowds

Madurai: The Chithirai festival at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai began with the flag hoisting ceremony on April 29. On the eighth day, May 6, the coronation ceremony of Goddess Meenakshi was celebrated. This was followed by the 'Thikku Vijayam' on the ninth day, May 7. The grand 'Thirukalyanam' (celestial wedding) of Meenakshi Amman took place on the 10th day, on May 8.

During the event, Goddess Meenakshi was taken in a procession through all four Chithirai streets at 4 am, and then ascended the silver throne in the Thirukalyana Hall at the Nagappa Chettiar Trust. The Meenakshi Thirukalyana Vaibhavam (celestial wedding) was then performed between 8:35 am and 8:59 am.

During the celestial wedding, the Sivacharyas of Kulasekarapattar and Ugrapandiapattar took on the roles of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi, respectively, and performed the wedding rituals by exchanging garlands. After the garland exchange, the sacred thread was tied to Goddess Meenakshi. She was then bid farewell and adorned with flowers in a traditional bridal appearance.

On the occasion, female devotees tied new yellow wedding threads and worshipped the Goddess. After the wedding rituals, devotees, who attended the ceremony, offered thirumangalyam (sacred threads), silk clothes and money to the divine couple.

Following this, the Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam event of offering food to Kundodharan was held in the presence of Thiruparankundram Subramania Swamy and Pavalakanivai Perumal, who arrived at the Thirukalyana Mandapam around 6 am to participate in the Meenakshi Thirukalyanam. The celestial wedding was broadcast live on LED screens set up along the Chithirai streets.

Read more: Tamil Nadu: Madurai Meenakshi Amman Chariot Festival Draws Huge Crowds

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEENAKSHI AMMAN TEMPLE IN MADURAICHITHIRAI FESTIVALCELESTIAL WEDDING PERFORMEDMEENAKSHI AMMAN CELESTIAL WEDDING

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.