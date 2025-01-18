Medinipur Medical College: 12 Doctors Suspended Over Pregnant Woman's Death

Medinipur: The tragic death of a pregnant woman at Medinipur Medical College allegedly due to expired saline has sparked widespread uproar across the state. In response to the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a complaint against 12 doctors, including the Superintendent of Medinipur Medical College and six PGTs.

Meanwhile, Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), visited the hospital to investigate the cause of the maternal death and the health condition of the other affected pregnant women.

Majumdar held a meeting with the district health officer, the college principal, the Superintendent, and the medical staff involved in the controversial saline incident that occurred last Wednesday (January 15). Five pregnant women at the hospital fell ill after receiving saline, with one late succumbing to her condition.

The remaining three women were critical and were transferred to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata via a green corridor. Families of the affected women have accused the hospital staff of using expired saline and medical negligence, allegations that have sparked a political storm in the state.

Following her investigation, Archana Majumdar accused junior doctors of being scapegoated to protect others' interests, questioning the use of the fluid in question. The state health department has already formed a 13-member team to probe the incident, while the CID is also investigating the case.

According to the officials, on January 9, Mamoni Ruidas, the deceased woman, underwent surgery. Majumdar spoke to the doctors involved in the surgery and later visited Mamoni's family. She also visited the sick women at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

The affected women include Mampi Singh (23), Nasrin Khatun (19), Minara Bibi (31), and Rekha Sahu (23). Three serving women are currently being treated at SSKM Hospital, while Rekha Sahu remains in Medinipur Medical College.

The state health department has sent a team, and based on their report, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a complaint against 12 doctors, including the Superintendent of Medinipur Medical College. An FIR was registered against the doctors and they were suspended.