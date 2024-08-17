Medicos Take Out Protest March In Jammu Against Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Incident (ETV Bharat)

Jammu(Jammu and Kashmir): Doctors on Saturday protested in Jammu, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir against the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata.

Doctors from both government and private hospitals across the country have launched a nation-wide 24-hour strike on a call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in protest against alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Doctors in Jammu took out a rally from Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital Jammu demanding justice to the slain doctor.

The doctors who came out on the streets demanded to strengthen the security of women resident doctors in the respective hospitals of the Jammu Kashmir. Due to the strike of doctors, OPD and (General) Surgery services were affected in the several hospitals of Jammu including Government Medical College Jammu, Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital Jammu ,Gandhi Nagar Hospital Jammu due to shortage of doctors, patients had to wait in queues throughout the day for their check-ups.

Doctors started the rally from GMC Jammu which then proceeded to SMGS Hospital in Shalamar. The doctors carried several banners in favour of their demands and raised slogans like 'No Safety, No Duty', 'We Want Justice', 'Awaz Do Hum Ek Hai' etc. The doctors raised the issue of safety of resident doctors in the respective hospitals. They particularly called for deployment of CRPF in hospitals, deployment of women police personnel, adequate CCTV and creating a safe environment to ensure safety of women resident doctors.

Protest rallies and demonstrations are ongoing across the country by doctors under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA). Protesters said that this incident of rape of a doctor in Kolkata is shameful which raises questions about the safety of resident doctors. The government should develop a comprehensive safety plan in emergency wards and other hospital settings to restore the dwindling confidence of doctors.

GMC Jammu Principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta said that all OPDs and surgeries are going on regularly in the respective hospitals. The services of senior and other doctors were taken. We also condemn the incident of rape he added.