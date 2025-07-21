Jharkhand Medical Student Found Dead In Uttarakhand's Srinagar; Suicide Suspected

Pauri Garhwal: A medical student from Jharkhand was found dead in a hostel room of her college here in Uttarakhand, an official said on Monday. Police were investigating all angles in the case, including suicide, although no note was recovered at the scene.
The deceased, Akriti Shreya (27), a native of Ranchi, Jharkhand, was pursuing a degree in anatomy at the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Srinagar Garhwal.
Police said they received the information about Shreya's absence from a scheduled college seminar and the locked door to her hostel room. “The faculty members of the college had first informed the medical superintendent, who directed the hostel caretaker to check on her. Around 1 p.m., when the caretaker found her room locked from the inside, he raised the alarm," they said.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Rawat and Head of the Anatomy Department Dr. Anil Dwivedi arrived at the hostel and subsequently called the police. After no response after repeated calls, police officers from the Srikot police station forced entry into the room and found Shreya unresponsive.
“We have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. No suicide note was recovered, and Shreya’s mobile phone, which continued to receive calls from family members, has been seized for investigation,” said Sandhya Negi, in charge of the Women’s Police Station in Srinagar.
“The hostel room has been sealed, and further details will emerge following forensic reports and questioning of relatives,” she said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
