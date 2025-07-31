ETV Bharat / state

Medical Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Telangana's Adilabad

Adilabad: A medical student was found dead inside a hostel room of his college in Telangana’s Adilabad, officials said on Thursday. The second-year medical student was studying at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), they said.

The 20-year-old deceased, a native of Rajasthan’s Jaipur, was pursuing his MBBS degree. According to police officials, the incident took place in the RIMS boys’ hostel on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the deceased’s roommates had left for the college library, while he remained in the room. According to officials, he spoke with his family over the phone around 9:30 am. However, when he did not show up at the library, his friends tried to contact him around 11:45 am.

Following this, the deceased’s friends returned to the hostel to check and found him dead inside the room. He was rushed to the RIMS Hospital; however, the doctors declared him dead.