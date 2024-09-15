ETV Bharat / state

Medical Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Delhi

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a medical student allegedly died by suicide in New Delhi, the police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Navdeep, a second-year medical student from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, they said.

According to the police, the body was found in his room and no suicide note was found on the spot. Officials said that at 7.10 am they were informed about the incident. On receiving the information, they reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Officials said that when he was not picking up the phone, his father sent a friend to see him. When the friend reached the room of the deceased, he found the door locked from inside. When the door was broken, he found Navdeeop dead. The deceased was originally a resident of Muktsar Sahib in Punjab. The police said that currently, the cause for taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.

The incident follows 18 days after a first-year medical student of the college died by suicide. On investigation by the police, the deceased was identified as Amit Kumar (30). He was a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana. During the interrogation of the family members, it was also revealed that the student was suffering from a mental disorder and was undergoing treatment.