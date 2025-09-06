NEET UG 2025: Medical Council Releases Seat Matrix For 2nd Allotment; Over 12,000 MBBS Seats Up For Grabs
Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST
Kota: The Medical Council Committee overseeing the admissions to medical, dental, and nursing courses on the basis of NEET UG, has released the seat matrix for the second round of counselling on the basis of clear and virtual vacancies.
According to Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert, 12981 MBBS seats will be allotted in the second round in the clear vacancy. “ Out of these, 7794 are government MBBS seats, which have affordable fees. At the same time, 5187 MBBS seats are in private colleges or deemed universities, in which the fees are up to one and a half crore rupees,” he said.
The choice filling process for the second round of counselling is currently underway and will remain open until September 9. On the same day, from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm, candidates must lock their choices; otherwise, the system will auto-lock them.
Seat allotment will take place on September 12, followed by reporting and joining between September 13 and 19. Initially, the new academic session in medical colleges was scheduled to begin on September 5, but it has now been postponed to September 22.
328 seats in AIIMS and 31 seats in JIPMER
According to Parijat Mishra, there are 328 seats in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and 31 seats in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) open for allotment in the second round. “Out of the 7794 government seats of MBBS, 7157 seats are coming under the All India 15 per cent quota, 328 seats are at AIIMS, and 31 at JIPMER. Apart from this, JIPMER also has 7 seats of internal quota,” he said.
Out of the remaining seats, 16 are allotted to Delhi University, three to Indraprastha University, 17 to Banaras Hindu University, 202 to ESI, and 25 to Aligarh Muslim University. Additionally, 2 seats are reserved for NRI candidates at Aligarh Muslim University, while six seats come under the NCR CWC category (for families of martyrs).
BDS Seats
“ If we talk about dental courses, there are 1366 seats as per the seat matrix. Out of these, 637 BDS seats are in the government medical college. The remaining 729 are from private dental colleges. Out of these, there are 614 deemed and 115 deemed NRI seats, while 335 seats of B.Sc Nursing will be allotted in the second round.
