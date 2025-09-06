NEET UG 2025: Medical Council Releases Seat Matrix For 2nd Allotment; Over 12,000 MBBS Seats Up For Grabs

ETV Bharat / state

Kota: The Medical Council Committee overseeing the admissions to medical, dental, and nursing courses on the basis of NEET UG, has released the seat matrix for the second round of counselling on the basis of clear and virtual vacancies.

According to Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert, 12981 MBBS seats will be allotted in the second round in the clear vacancy. “ Out of these, 7794 are government MBBS seats, which have affordable fees. At the same time, 5187 MBBS seats are in private colleges or deemed universities, in which the fees are up to one and a half crore rupees,” he said.

The choice filling process for the second round of counselling is currently underway and will remain open until September 9. On the same day, from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm, candidates must lock their choices; otherwise, the system will auto-lock them.

Seat allotment will take place on September 12, followed by reporting and joining between September 13 and 19. Initially, the new academic session in medical colleges was scheduled to begin on September 5, but it has now been postponed to September 22.

328 seats in AIIMS and 31 seats in JIPMER