Medical College Allotted Land In Flood-prone Area In Jammu And Kashmir; Govt To Initiate Inquiry

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government will initiate an inquiry into the land allotment of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara near flood prone area.

This was stated by Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo while speaking in the legislative assembly in the ongoing budget session on Tuesday after several MLAs of Kupwara district including MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone raised this issue.

Lone had sought the reason for delay in identifying the land at a new place after the construction was halted in the flood prone area. "I had fought for this medical college and even got the tag of working for the BJP for this premier medical institution and it looks like that some people are trying to stall it and don't want it to be constructed in the area," Lone said.

Reacting to this, Ittoo said, "I had kept restraint till now but now I will order an inquiry as to why the land was allotted near the river which was a flood prone area. If any of you give me an assurance that if the GMC is constructed at the already allotted place, it will not be affected by the floods then the government will give a go ahead to the project. But if not, then the government is doing its work. It is not about a particular political party but it is the concern of the entire House and this project will not be stalled at all."

GMC Handwara was announced by the government of India alongside GMC Udhampur to enhance the medical education in Jammu and Kashmir. These two GMCs were in addition to the five medical colleges announced by the UPA-II government in 2014. As GMC Udhampur is nearing completion, work on GMC Handwara was halted following the land issue.