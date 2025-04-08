ETV Bharat / state

LG VK Saxena Defamation Case: Medha Patkar Will Be On Probation For A Year

New Delhi: Noted social activist Medha Patkar on Tuesday got relief from the sessions court in Saket here after she was found guilty in a defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh ordered one-year probation for Parkar. This means that instead of serving a five-months sentenced, which was granted by the Magistrate Court, Patkar will be on a one-year probation.

The court directed Patkar for a year's probation after taking an undertaking of good behaviour. The court also reduced the Rs 10 lakh fine imposed by the Magistrate Court to Rs one lakh. The Sessions Court said that Medha Patkar is 70-years-old and she has not been found guitly in any case before and so she is eligible for reducing her sentence and fine.

The Sessions Court also disposed off Patkar's plea challeging the sentence ordered by the Magistrate Court. On July 27, 2024, the court while staying the decision of the Magistrate Court, had issued a notice to VK Saxena.