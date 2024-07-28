Meat Brought From Rajasthan To Bengaluru Is Not Dog Meat: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday clarified that the meat brought from Rajasthan to Bengaluru is not dog meat but goat meat, as confirmed by a lab report, and termed the complaint made in this regard as one with malicious intent.

Addressing reporters in Davanagere, the minister, responding to the allegations regarding the sale of dog meat in Bengaluru, said that the lab report confirmed it was goat meat. He claimed that the complaint was made with unnecessary and malicious intent.

"Bringing meat from Rajasthan and selling it is the profession of the persons involved. They sell meat once a week, or once every 15 days. The report confirmed that it is goat meat, not dog meat,' added Parameshwara, a senior leader of the Congress.

Some groups alleged on Friday evening that dog meat was being supplied to Bengaluru hotels from Rajasthan. Hindu activist Puneet Kerehalli and others protested near Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru on Friday, alleging that dog meat, along with mutton, was being brought from Rajasthan to Bengaluru for sale. A case was filed against them under Section 132 of the BNS Act (obstruction of government officials' duties) and Section 351 (2) for disturbing the peace. Later, around Friday midnight, the protestors were arrested.