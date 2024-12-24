MDU Student Shoots Self In Rohtak Campus, Injured

Rohtak: A student of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Haryana's Rohtak district suffered injuries after he shot himself in the campus, police said on Tuesday. The reason as to why the student took such a step has not been ascertained yet, they added.

The student, identified as Sumit Kumar, hails from Chhichharana village in Sonipat and is pursing Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) at MDU. He is also a shooting sports player.

The incident took place at the gate of the History Department in the university. On hearing the gunshot, students rushed to the spot and immediately took him to PGI, Rohtak and is stated to be in a critical condition.

According to police, it is not yet clear as to why the student shot himself. Police and FSL teams have reached the spot for investigation. Eyewitnesses said that Sumit had come to the History Department and was standing at the gate when he suddenly taken out a pistol and shot himself with it. After this, he collapsed on the ground, bleeding profusely. Students rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

An officer of Rohtak Police said the case is being probed from all angles to determine whether it was a deliberate attempt or an accident. The students' friends are being questioned to know about his mental health condition, he added.