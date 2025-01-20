ETV Bharat / state

MCOCA case: HC Seeks Police Stand On Bail Plea Of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the city police on a bail plea by AAP leader and Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan in a case lodged under the stringent MCOCA. "Issue notice. Let the status report be filed before the next date of hearing," Justice Vikas Mahajan said.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the lawmaker, urged the court to release him because assembly elections were approaching and his wife was contesting. "Give me interim bail at least. I am not a criminal," he said. Pahwa also argued that there was "no shred of evidence" against Balyan.

Counsel for police sought time to file a status report following which the court listed the matter for hearing on January 23. On January 15, a trial court had denied bail to Balyan.