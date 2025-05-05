MCOCA Case: Court Lists Supplementary Charge Sheet Of Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan, Three Others

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has taken cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in the MCOCA case against Aam Aadmi Party leader Naresh Balyan.

Special judge Digvijay Singh directed Delhi Police to provide a copy of the charge sheet to Naresh Balyan and other accused. The next date of hearing of the case is fixed on May 19.

Apart from Naresh Balyan, the accused against whom the court took cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet include Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba. The court has taken cognizance against these accused under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA.

On April 23, the court extended the investigation period against Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot alias Kalu till Monday. The 90-day time limit required for investigation against these accused was ending on April 23.

On March 1, the court had extended the investigation period against Naresh Balyan for 60 days. The investigation period against Naresh Balyan ended on March 3.

Delhi Police had sought to extend the investigation period by 90 days. The court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against accused Hrithik Peter on February 24.

On January 4, Delhi Police filed the first charge sheet in the case related to MCOCA. Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet of about 300 pages against Hrithik Peter under section 3 of MCOCA. On December 4, 2024, after Naresh Balyan got bail in the extortion case, Delhi Police arrested him in the MCOCA case.

Delhi Police arrested Naresh Balyan on the night of 30 November 2024 in the extortion case. Earlier, the BJP had released an audio clip of Naresh Balyan, in which there was a conversation between gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Balyan.

According to Delhi Police, this matter of conversation between Naresh Balyan and the gangster came to light in 2023. An FIR was lodged subsequently. Kapil Sangwan, the notorious gangster, has been living in Britain for the last five years. He and Naresh Balyan both are residents of Najafgarh, Delhi. Sangwan is also the mastermind of the Nafe Singh murder case in Haryana. He had also allegedly plotted the murders of Ballu Pehelwan and BJP leader Surendra Matiala. Naresh Balyan represented the Uttam Nagar assembly seat in 2015 and 2019.