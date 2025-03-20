McDonald's Inks Pact For Global Office In Hyderabad, Likely To Create 2000 Job Opportunities

Hyderabad: American multinational company McDonald's has announced to establish its Global India Office in Hyderabad, giving a major boost to Telangana's growing reputation as an investment hub. The new office, which will be operational soon, is expected to generate 2000 job opportunities.
On Wednesday, McDonald's Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski, along with senior representatives of the company, held discussions with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy at the Assembly chamber and formalised the plans by signing an investment agreement with the state government. State Chief Secretary A Shanthikumari, IT and Industries Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary to the CM Ajith Reddy, McDonald's Global Business Services President Sky Anderson, Chief Global Impact Officer John Banner, and Global India Head Deshana Kaila were also present.
Following the agreement, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "It is a matter of pride that McDonald's has chosen Telangana for its Global India Office, especially when several other states were in the competition. The government will extend all necessary support. In the last 15 months, we have launched multiple skill development initiatives. We will involve Young India Skills University to train candidates for McDonald's global operations. The university will serve as a 'skills zone' to create employment opportunities not only in the global office but also in McDonald's outlets across India and abroad."
CM Reddy further suggested McDonald’s to source agricultural products from local farmers and not import from other states or countries, aiming to support the farming community.
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said that the decision to choose Hyderabad was driven by the city's superior infrastructure and quality of life compared to other cities like Bengaluru. He also briefed the Chief Minister on McDonald's global community development programmes and future plans for Telangana. Currently, McDonald's operates 38 outlets in Telangana and plans to add 3-4 new outlets every year.
