ETV Bharat / state

MCD Launches Cleanliness Drive, Rekha Gupta Appeals For Garbage-Free Delhi

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and MLA Satish Upadhyay participated in Swachh Bharat Mission in Green Park area of the national capital today.

MCD Launches Cleanliness Drive, Rekha Gupta Appeals For Garbage-Free Delhi
Delhi CM during cleanliness drive (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 1, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday appealed people of Delhi to make the national capital garbage-free ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. She kicked off the 'Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi' (Delhi's Freedom from Garbage) campaign with a broom.

Gupta visited the Women and Child Development department as part of the campaign. She cleared the old files and posters and swept the area with a broom. She appealed to the people to participate in the cleanliness campaign from August 1 to 31.

Starting with a theme song "Let's make Delhi shine together, it's everyone's turn, this is responsibility", the month-long cleanliness campaign was launched with great enthusiasm from Green Park area of South Delhi today. This campaign, started by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), was rolled off from Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency.

MCD Launches Cleanliness Drive, Rekha Gupta Appeals For Garbage-Free Delhi
Citizens took oath of cleanliness (ETV Bharat)

Also, a 15-km long 'Swachhata March' was held in South Delhi. Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, MCD commissioner and local MLA Satish Upadhyay were present at the Swachh Bharat Mission. Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh administered the oath of cleanliness to the people and appealed them to make Delhi clean. "It is not just the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation alone but of all of us to keep our surroundings clean," he said.

MCD Launches Cleanliness Drive, Rekha Gupta Appeals For Garbage-Free Delhi
Delhi Mayor at Swachhagrah programme at Green Park (ETV Bharat)

During the launching of the campaign, hundreds of MCD officials, employees and common people together took the oath of cleanliness.

The MCD has planned extensive arrangements for cleanliness in every ward under this special campaign, which along with promising Delhi's transformation, aims to make citizens aware about cleanliness.

Also Read

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Review Delhi Draft Master Plan 2041 With CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi-NCR Reels Under Humid Heat, IMD Predicts Rain Relief Soon

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday appealed people of Delhi to make the national capital garbage-free ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. She kicked off the 'Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi' (Delhi's Freedom from Garbage) campaign with a broom.

Gupta visited the Women and Child Development department as part of the campaign. She cleared the old files and posters and swept the area with a broom. She appealed to the people to participate in the cleanliness campaign from August 1 to 31.

Starting with a theme song "Let's make Delhi shine together, it's everyone's turn, this is responsibility", the month-long cleanliness campaign was launched with great enthusiasm from Green Park area of South Delhi today. This campaign, started by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), was rolled off from Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency.

MCD Launches Cleanliness Drive, Rekha Gupta Appeals For Garbage-Free Delhi
Citizens took oath of cleanliness (ETV Bharat)

Also, a 15-km long 'Swachhata March' was held in South Delhi. Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, MCD commissioner and local MLA Satish Upadhyay were present at the Swachh Bharat Mission. Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh administered the oath of cleanliness to the people and appealed them to make Delhi clean. "It is not just the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation alone but of all of us to keep our surroundings clean," he said.

MCD Launches Cleanliness Drive, Rekha Gupta Appeals For Garbage-Free Delhi
Delhi Mayor at Swachhagrah programme at Green Park (ETV Bharat)

During the launching of the campaign, hundreds of MCD officials, employees and common people together took the oath of cleanliness.

The MCD has planned extensive arrangements for cleanliness in every ward under this special campaign, which along with promising Delhi's transformation, aims to make citizens aware about cleanliness.

Also Read

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Review Delhi Draft Master Plan 2041 With CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi-NCR Reels Under Humid Heat, IMD Predicts Rain Relief Soon

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

REKHA GUPTAGARBAGE FREE DELHICLEANLINESS CAMPAIGNSWACHH BHARAT MISSIONDELHI FREEDOM FROM GARBAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

How Fiji Is Emerging As A Key Node In India's Expanding Indo-Pacific Strategy

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Public-Private Power: Dorjilung Partnership Boosts India-Bhutan Energy Ties

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.