MCD Launches Cleanliness Drive, Rekha Gupta Appeals For Garbage-Free Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday appealed people of Delhi to make the national capital garbage-free ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. She kicked off the 'Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi' (Delhi's Freedom from Garbage) campaign with a broom.

Gupta visited the Women and Child Development department as part of the campaign. She cleared the old files and posters and swept the area with a broom. She appealed to the people to participate in the cleanliness campaign from August 1 to 31.

Starting with a theme song "Let's make Delhi shine together, it's everyone's turn, this is responsibility", the month-long cleanliness campaign was launched with great enthusiasm from Green Park area of South Delhi today. This campaign, started by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), was rolled off from Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency.

Citizens took oath of cleanliness (ETV Bharat)

Also, a 15-km long 'Swachhata March' was held in South Delhi. Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, MCD commissioner and local MLA Satish Upadhyay were present at the Swachh Bharat Mission. Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh administered the oath of cleanliness to the people and appealed them to make Delhi clean. "It is not just the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation alone but of all of us to keep our surroundings clean," he said.

Delhi Mayor at Swachhagrah programme at Green Park (ETV Bharat)

During the launching of the campaign, hundreds of MCD officials, employees and common people together took the oath of cleanliness.

The MCD has planned extensive arrangements for cleanliness in every ward under this special campaign, which along with promising Delhi's transformation, aims to make citizens aware about cleanliness.