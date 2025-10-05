ETV Bharat / state

MCD Expediates Eviction Process Of Mukherjee Nagar Apartment

New Delhi: Following the Delhi High Court's order, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has expedited the eviction process of all flat dwellers at Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar, which needs to be completed by October 12.

The MCD has issued orders to disconnect the electricity and water supplies by October 13, and a clerk has been stationed at the resident welfare association (RWA) office to obtain NOC for that purpose. So far, 230 of the apartment's 336 flats have been vacated, while the remaining will be vacated within a week.

RWA president Amrendra Kumar Rakesh said Signature View Apartments, with 224 high-income group (HIG) and 112 middle-income group (MIG) flats, was allotted in 2011, and residents have been living there since then. Technical problems began to appear in the building as early as 2012. In 2015, when the DDA removed the outer walls, rust was found in the steel bars of the pillars. At that time, the NCBM report recommended improvements, but the DDA did not implement them. In 2018-19, the roofs of several flats began collapsing, prompting protests from residents and a reinspection by the DDA, he added.