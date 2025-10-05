MCD Expediates Eviction Process Of Mukherjee Nagar Apartment
A report by Professor Shashank Bishnoi of IIT Delhi and Shriram Research Institute said repairs to Signature View Apartments are neither technically nor economically feasible.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the Delhi High Court's order, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has expedited the eviction process of all flat dwellers at Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar, which needs to be completed by October 12.
The MCD has issued orders to disconnect the electricity and water supplies by October 13, and a clerk has been stationed at the resident welfare association (RWA) office to obtain NOC for that purpose. So far, 230 of the apartment's 336 flats have been vacated, while the remaining will be vacated within a week.
RWA president Amrendra Kumar Rakesh said Signature View Apartments, with 224 high-income group (HIG) and 112 middle-income group (MIG) flats, was allotted in 2011, and residents have been living there since then. Technical problems began to appear in the building as early as 2012. In 2015, when the DDA removed the outer walls, rust was found in the steel bars of the pillars. At that time, the NCBM report recommended improvements, but the DDA did not implement them. In 2018-19, the roofs of several flats began collapsing, prompting protests from residents and a reinspection by the DDA, he added.
This time, a report was also prepared by Professor Shashank Bishnoi of IIT Delhi and the Shriram Research Institute stating that repairs to Signature View Apartments were neither technically nor economically feasible. Based on this, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) ordered the building to be vacated. Amarendra explained that the DDA initially tried to skirt its responsibility, but the LG stated that no government agency can walk away from its duties. After the LG's intervention, the DDA decided to pay rent to the residents and construct a new building to relocate them. "We are assuming that the entire building will be vacated by October 12," he added.
He further said that after the High Court's intervention, the DDA has now agreed to pay a monthly rent of Rs 38,000 for LIG flats and Rs 50,000 for HIG flats starting July 1, 2023. This will increase by 10% each year. The DDA will complete the new building in three years and return it to the residents.
Sandeep, a flat owner, said the biggest problem is the rising rate of rent."Flats that were previously available for Rs 40,000 are now available for Rs 50,000. Those who rented flats for Rs 50,000 are now demanding Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. Furthermore, residents have to take all their belongings with them when vacating, increasing the expenses. Any renovations and renovations to our homes have gone to waste," he added.
