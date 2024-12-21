MCD Announces Strict Measures To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants In Delhi

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced strict measures to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the capital and stop their activities. The MCD has directed all schools to run special drives to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children and will impose a complete ban on issuing any type of birth certificate.

Crackdown on illegal migrants

A video conference meeting was held on December 12 under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Additional Commissioner and Regional Officers represented the Commissioner of MCD in this meeting. The issue was discussed threadbare in the meeting and some preventive measures were emphasized from the concerned department holders.

BP Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) MCD said that effective measures should be taken to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants at the time of admission in municipal schools. He also suggested that a dedicated identification and verification campaign be run to identify illegal migrant children in schools.

Strictness on Birth Certificate

The MCD has clarified that birth certificates will not be issued to illegal Bangladeshi migrants under any circumstances. The Public Health Department has been directed to ensure all precautionary preventive measures at the time of birth registration and distribution of birth certificates. Also, instructions have been given to run a campaign to identify the registrants of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who have been issued birth certificates.

The MCD has directed all the concerned officials to submit a report of the action taken by 3:30 pm every Friday to the Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters). Along with this, all school heads have also been directed to submit the necessary report by December 31.