NEET UG: MCC Releases Counselling Schedule For All India 15% Quota

Kota: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for counseling of All India 15 per cent quota for candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2025).

Through the process, students will get a chance for taking admission in Deemed, Central Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER in the country. Career counseling expert Parijat Mishra of a private coaching institute in Kota said as per the schedule, the counseling process will start from July 18 and continue till September 27.

This time MCC has released a schedule of four rounds, in which the last round will be for stray vacancies. Mishra said information on the seat matrix and counseling fee will be released one or two days before the start of the first round. Classes of 2025 batch will start in medical colleges will start from September 1.

Through central counseling, admission will be given to 15 per cent seats in medical colleges under all the state governments of the country as well as MBBS seats of AIIMS, JIPMER, Central University, Deemed University, ESIC and AFMC Pune.

First Round Schedule

Seat Matrix Release: July 18 and 19

Registration and Fee Payment: July 21 to 28

Choice Filling and Locking: July 22 to 28

Seat Allotment Process: July 29 and 30

Allotment Result: July 31

Reporting and Joining: August 1 to 6

Verification: August 7

Second Round Schedule

Seat Matrix Release: August 9 to 11

Registration and Fee Payment: August 12 to 17

Choice Filling and Locking: August 13 to 18

Seat Allotment Process: August 19 and 20

Allotment Result: August 21