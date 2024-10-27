MCA Student Kidnapped In Jodhpur, Tortured, Forced To Drink Urine

Jodhpur: A 22-year-old MCA student was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by a gang for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.

The youth was allegedly forced to drink urine, beaten up with a belt and threatened by firing in the air. The miscreants had also filmed a video of the torture. Finally, he was let off to arrange for the money but the miscreants saved a photograph of his Aadhar Card, threatening to kill him if he informed police.

Based on a complaint lodged by the youth, a case was registered at Uday Mandir police station and three persons were taken into custody while one is still absconding, police said.

Uday Mandir police station in-charge Surendra Singh said the youth, a resident of Kota, is doing MCA from Lachu College in Jodhpur and staying with his brother-in-law here. A case has been registered against Vakil Modi, Ashfaq, Wajid Khan and Saud on Saturday, he said.

According to the complainant, he has been friends with one of the accused, Vakil Modi, for a year. At around 6 pm on October 11, he was standing below his brother-in-law's flat to board a bus to his coaching centre, when a car stopped near him. Vakil Modi was sitting in the passenger seat while Wajid was driving the car. They asked him to get inside the car and when he tried to turned down the lift, Modi dragged him by his neck into the vehicle and closed the door. Ashfaq was also sitting in the car and all three of them started beating him up, the complainant said.

The complainant said that after sometime, the miscreants stopped the car near the old stadium, from where Saud boarded the vehicle. After which, they reached Tanhapir Dargah, where they forced him to drink urine and on refusing, they beat him up with a belt and an iron chain. The miscreants also shot a video of the entire act.

They asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh for his release. When he refused, they took him to a crematorium in Sursagar and asked him to run away. However, as soon as he started to run, the miscreants chased him and scared him off by firing in the air.

Finally, the miscreants brought him back to his flat and asked him to arrange the money by 10 am next day. Also, they threatened to kill him and his family if he informed police. Before leaving, they clicked a photograph of his Aadhar card.

Due to fear, he did not tell anyone at home nor did he go for his coaching classes. When he finally narrated the incident to his brother-in-law, the latter asked him to lodge a complaint.

Police said three accused, Ashfaq, Wajid Khan and Saud, have been taken into custody while search is on for Vakil Modi.

Earlier, some members of this gang had allegedly kidnapped a salon worker from Sardarpura and demanded Rs five lakh. They had beaten him up and released him after taking Rs two lakh. Police had arrested Mukesh Marwad, Abid Pathan, Arbaaz Khan and Sabir at that time.