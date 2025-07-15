ETV Bharat / state

MBBS Tuition Fee For NRI, Management Quota Hiked In Tamil Nadu Private Colleges

Chennai: The fees for MBBS courses under NRI and management quotas in self-financing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu have been increased as per the decision of the fee fixing committee, officials said on Tuesday.

The tuition fee for government quota seats in the 21 self-financing colleges was Rs 4,35,000 to Rs 4,50,000 per year while for management quota and NRI seats, it was fixed at Rs 13,50,000 and Rs 27,00,000 per year respectively.

It has been announced that the fee for management quota seat has been increased from Rs 13,50,000 to 15,00,000 and for NRI quota, it has been raised from Rs 27,00,000 to Rs 30,000. The Tamil Nadu Medical Admission Committee has announced that the hiked fee will come into effect from 2025-26 academic year.

Further, tuition fees, admission fees, special fees, laboratory, computer, internet fees, library fees, sports fees, maintenance and facility fees, fees for co-curricular activities and other ongoing expenses have also been fixed according to the respective colleges, officials said.

This fee hike has been announced based on the decision of a committee headed by the chairman of the Private Education Fee Fixing Committee, Pongiappan.