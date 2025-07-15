MBBS Tuition Fee For NRI, Management Quota Hiked In Tamil Nadu Private Colleges

Chennai: The fees for MBBS courses under NRI and management quotas in self-financing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu have been increased as per the decision of the fee fixing committee, officials said on Tuesday.
The tuition fee for government quota seats in the 21 self-financing colleges was Rs 4,35,000 to Rs 4,50,000 per year while for management quota and NRI seats, it was fixed at Rs 13,50,000 and Rs 27,00,000 per year respectively.
It has been announced that the fee for management quota seat has been increased from Rs 13,50,000 to 15,00,000 and for NRI quota, it has been raised from Rs 27,00,000 to Rs 30,000. The Tamil Nadu Medical Admission Committee has announced that the hiked fee will come into effect from 2025-26 academic year.
Further, tuition fees, admission fees, special fees, laboratory, computer, internet fees, library fees, sports fees, maintenance and facility fees, fees for co-curricular activities and other ongoing expenses have also been fixed according to the respective colleges, officials said.
This fee hike has been announced based on the decision of a committee headed by the chairman of the Private Education Fee Fixing Committee, Pongiappan.
The fees for medical courses are revised every three years. Accordingly, starting from the current academic year (2025-26), the committee headed by Pongiappan has announced new fee details for three academic years.
The fee fixing committee has also stated that along with the hiked fee, the self-financing college administration can collect Rs 60,000 from each student as college development fund. All fees, including hostel fee, mess fee and transport fee can be collected separately.
The fee fixing committee has warned that on violation of this order, the concerned officer will be recommended to withdraw the approval of the National Medical Commission (NMC), cancel affiliation and impose a fine.
In 2024-25 academic year, the management quota fee for students in private medical colleges was Rs 13,50,000 and the NRI quota fee was 24,50,000. Similarly the management quota fee in private universities was Rs 16,20,000 and the NRI quota fee was Rs 29,40,000. The government quota fee in private colleges was Rs 4,35,000 to 4,50,000, and in private universities it was Rs 5,40,000.
