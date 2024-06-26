ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: First Year MBBS Student Ragged By Seniors, Made To Perform 300 Sit-Ups

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

On May 15, the victim was summoned at a spot near the college and forced to perform the sit-ups after which his health worsened. The principal of the college has suspended seven students and reported a case against them at the police station.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

The Incident Took Place On May 15. (Source: ETV Bharat)

Dungarpur: A case of ragging has come to light from the Dungarpur Medical College in Rajasthan on June 26 where a first year student has accused senior students of summoning him to a hill near the college and making him perform 300 sit-ups, injuring him severely.

The college administration has suspended seven students in this matter and registered a case against them at the Sadar Police Station under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 352 ( assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Girdhari Singh said the report has been filed by the Principal of the college, S Bala Margunvelu. "The incident took place on May 15 but the victim reported it on June 20. The victim said he had to undergo dialysis four times after allegedly being ragged, which caused an infection in his kidney," Singh said.

The push-ups exerted severe pressure on his kidney, leading to a malfunction and an infection, Singh said. "Later, he had to be admitted to a private hospital in Gujarat as the pain was unbearable," he added. The victim had taken admission in the college in September last year.

"He had faced ragging earlier too but did not complain. The latest incident came to light after the college authority received a complaint through the online portal on June 20 following which an inquiry was conducted," the police officer said.

ETV Bharat spoke to the father of the victim who claimed that along with his son, there were more than 50 other first year students, who had been ragged on May 15. "As many as 40 second year students harassed the freshers. They were tortured so badly that one had to be hospitalised," he said. The matter is being investigated, the SHO confirmed.

Disclaimer: Under the National Anti-Ragging Programme Monitoring Agency Centre for Youth (C4Y), a 24x7 Toll Free Number 1800-180-5522 and email: helpline@antiragging.in is there to protect victims of ragging.

Read More:

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Four Senior MBBS Students Of Tanda Medical College Suspended For Ragging
  2. Several Universities Take Anti-Ragging Measures Ahead of New Session

The Incident Took Place On May 15. (Source: ETV Bharat)

Dungarpur: A case of ragging has come to light from the Dungarpur Medical College in Rajasthan on June 26 where a first year student has accused senior students of summoning him to a hill near the college and making him perform 300 sit-ups, injuring him severely.

The college administration has suspended seven students in this matter and registered a case against them at the Sadar Police Station under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 352 ( assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Girdhari Singh said the report has been filed by the Principal of the college, S Bala Margunvelu. "The incident took place on May 15 but the victim reported it on June 20. The victim said he had to undergo dialysis four times after allegedly being ragged, which caused an infection in his kidney," Singh said.

The push-ups exerted severe pressure on his kidney, leading to a malfunction and an infection, Singh said. "Later, he had to be admitted to a private hospital in Gujarat as the pain was unbearable," he added. The victim had taken admission in the college in September last year.

"He had faced ragging earlier too but did not complain. The latest incident came to light after the college authority received a complaint through the online portal on June 20 following which an inquiry was conducted," the police officer said.

ETV Bharat spoke to the father of the victim who claimed that along with his son, there were more than 50 other first year students, who had been ragged on May 15. "As many as 40 second year students harassed the freshers. They were tortured so badly that one had to be hospitalised," he said. The matter is being investigated, the SHO confirmed.

Disclaimer: Under the National Anti-Ragging Programme Monitoring Agency Centre for Youth (C4Y), a 24x7 Toll Free Number 1800-180-5522 and email: helpline@antiragging.in is there to protect victims of ragging.

Read More:

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Four Senior MBBS Students Of Tanda Medical College Suspended For Ragging
  2. Several Universities Take Anti-Ragging Measures Ahead of New Session
Last Updated : 23 hours ago

TAGGED:

MEDICAL STUDENT RAGGINGSTUDENT RAGGINGMBBS STUDENT RAGGINGDUNGARPUR MEDICAL COLLEGE RAGGING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

Why Signing Of Nepal-China BRI Implementation Deal Isn't Working Out?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.