Rajasthan: First Year MBBS Student Ragged By Seniors, Made To Perform 300 Sit-Ups

Dungarpur: A case of ragging has come to light from the Dungarpur Medical College in Rajasthan on June 26 where a first year student has accused senior students of summoning him to a hill near the college and making him perform 300 sit-ups, injuring him severely.

The college administration has suspended seven students in this matter and registered a case against them at the Sadar Police Station under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 352 ( assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Girdhari Singh said the report has been filed by the Principal of the college, S Bala Margunvelu. "The incident took place on May 15 but the victim reported it on June 20. The victim said he had to undergo dialysis four times after allegedly being ragged, which caused an infection in his kidney," Singh said.

The push-ups exerted severe pressure on his kidney, leading to a malfunction and an infection, Singh said. "Later, he had to be admitted to a private hospital in Gujarat as the pain was unbearable," he added. The victim had taken admission in the college in September last year.

"He had faced ragging earlier too but did not complain. The latest incident came to light after the college authority received a complaint through the online portal on June 20 following which an inquiry was conducted," the police officer said.

ETV Bharat spoke to the father of the victim who claimed that along with his son, there were more than 50 other first year students, who had been ragged on May 15. "As many as 40 second year students harassed the freshers. They were tortured so badly that one had to be hospitalised," he said. The matter is being investigated, the SHO confirmed.

