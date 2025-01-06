MBBS Student Molested By Senior In Gwalior, Accused Held

Gwalior: An MBBS student of Gajra Raja Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district was allegedly molested by her senior in a boys hostel on Sunday, police said. Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered and the accused has been arrested, they added.

The 25-year-old victim, a resident of Datia, and the accused had studied MBBS together but she had failed in one of the papers in the final year. She had come to Gwalior to appear for the supplementary exam when the incident occurred.

The victim told police that after arriving here, she met the accused, who called her to meet him in the Senior Boys Hostel on Sunday afternoon. When she went to the hostel, she was allegedly molested and threatened not to report the matter. The victim later filed a molestation case against the accused at Kampoo police station.

CSP Ashok Jadoun said, "The complainant and the accused had prepared for MBBS exam together, but she failed in the final year and had come to Gwalior to appear for the exam. The accused, Dr Sanjay Kumar Iwane, is in police custody and being interrogated."

Notably, the Senior Boys Hostel, where the crime took place, is stated to be closed for the last one and a half years, and the accused had been staying here. However, with whose permission he had been staying in a closed hostel is a matter that needs to be probed, officials said.